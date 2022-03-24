Meet the candidates of the DeRidder mayoral race

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Election day is this Saturday, March 26, 2022. With the DeRidder mayoral race nearing the finish line, all three candidates have similar goals for the historic Southwest Louisiana city. They all want to see it thrive.

Incumbent Misty Clanton is running with no party affiliation, Kelly St. Germain runs as an Independent, and Michael Harris as a Democrat.

Due to a busy schedule, Harris declined our interview requests. 7 News did sit down with Clanton and St. Germain to see why they want to be elected.

“[It’s] the heart and the passion I have for this community,” Misty Clanton said. “I was born and raised here. I have children here, and I want them to be proud of this community. I want them to have opportunity - not just my kids, everyone’s kids.”

“I’ve met so many people in the community and that’s where I started to fall in love with DeRidder,” Kelly St. Germain said. “It feels like home to me. It’s just like being in Lake Charles, Hathaway and Jennings, it just feels like home.”

But what sets them apart? Clanton says she has a proven track record of strong leadership.

“The last four years and the experience that I’ve gained really has given our city an edge up,” Clanton said. “We are financially stable, we have new business and industry looking to come to our community.”

Bringing jobs to the city is also a mission of St. Germain as he’s noticed a mass exodus from the city he’s called home for 20 years.

“Louisiana, in general, especially small towns, there’s really no opportunities like everyone seems to leave,” St. Germain said. “So my number one goal would be to try to entice businesses or someone that could offer jobs in the community.”

All candidates say their visions come down to one goal: for DeRidder to grow to its full potential by continuing to increase in population and industry.

Polls will open this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

