Locals support Ukraine by booking Airbnb rentals

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Paying but not staying - it’s a new effort to help funnel money directly to Ukrainians through Airbnb rentals.

Airbnb has already offered housing for tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees, but members of the community have also found a unique way to help.

“We booked a couple of nights, and I let her know that obviously we are not going to be coming to stay in your beautiful apartment, but we just wanted you to know from one host to another, we support you,” Renee Sims said.

For Sims, it was booking a couple of nights of a Ukrainian family’s rental property.

“I thought to myself, well gosh, as a super host, they are going to get that money, like that is an amazing idea,” Sims said.

Sims shares part of the message she received from the Ukrainian family of five. This particular family, unlike many, was able to flee, but their rental property was their primary source of income.

“She said that a lot of her family stayed behind, as well, and were living in subways and basements,” Sims said. She thanked me profusely and said she was going to use the money to obviously buy some groceries for the family, and then she was going to see if any of her friends and family back home needed anything and if the hospital needed anything.”

As an Airbnb host herself, Sims said there are ways to make sure your help will directly impact someone from the Ukraine.

“I would recommend that if people were going to do this, that they would click on the profile, make sure to read up on these people, you know, make sure that it is a Ukrainian family that is going to get the help,” Sims said.

