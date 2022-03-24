I-10 East reopens after being closed for several hours due to deadly crash
I-10 East is NOW OPEN near the Port Allen/Plaquemine exit
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have reopened I-10 East near the Port Allen/Plaquemine exit after an earlier deadly crash forced them to close the roadway for five hours on Thursday.
The crash involving a charter bus and an 18-wheeler happened around 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms the driver of the 18-wheeler died in the crash.
Deputies identified the dead driver as Ricky Hagar, of Lillian, Texas. Investigators say the crash happened when Hagar rear-ended the charter bus.
Hagar was a driver for Hurst, Texas-based Kingdom Trucking, authorities say.
Officials say about 50 people were on the charter bus at the time of the crash but all of them are “ok.”
The charter bus was en route to North Carolina from Mexico, according to the sheriff’s office.
The eastbound lanes of the interstate were reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
