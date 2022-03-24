La. death total jumped more than 10,000 from 2019 to 2020

Scroll to the bottom for an in-depth look at death totals in Calcasieu Parish, the State of Louisiana, and in the United States.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The number of overall deaths in Louisiana rises every year, but data shows a significant jump in the last few years.

The statewide jump in deaths matches what officials have seen in Calcasieu Parish. More people are dying than ever before and the pandemic is not the only thing to blame.

The population tends to increase every year as does the number of people dying. In the State of Louisiana, recorded deaths increase by hundreds from year to year.

“A large part of this and the reason we’re seeing the increase across the state is because Louisiana is booming and we are getting a lot of people that are moving into Louisiana. And anytime you have that increase, you know, you’re ultimately going to have your natural deaths, but along with that, you are going to see those non-natural deaths that we are constantly seeing getting a little higher and higher each year,” Calcasieu Coroner’s Office Chief Investigator Charlie Hunter said.

There’s a slight uptick each year. However, in 2019 just under 46,000 deaths were recorded in Louisiana, but 2020 saw a jump of more than 10,000. That number increased again in 2021.

“You know, some of that can be attributed to COVID-19 related deaths,” Hunter said.

The 6,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 play a major factor in the overall rise, according to Hunter. In addition, accident fatalities nearly doubled in the last three years. Hunter said Calcasieu Parish numbers align with state reports, but the reason may be different.

“We have seen an increase, several hundred deaths a year,” Hunter said. “As recently as four years ago, around 1,800 deaths to in 2020, 2,500 deaths.”

Year-to-year, Calcasieu Parish saw similar small but steady rises in death. Then a much more significant uptick in 2020. Locally, Hunter believes that rise is due to drug overdoses.

“Statistically this year, we are already on pace to surpass the death total from last year,” Hunter said. “We have 19 drug overdoses already this year.”

Hunter told 7News he expects the death totals to continue to climb in 2022.

