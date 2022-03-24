First Alert Forecast: Nice weather continues Friday, next front arrives next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a beautiful day Thursday with a lot of sunshine across the area and it was perfect to be outdoors! Temperatures will drop quickly overnight with lows by Friday morning in the low to mid 40s, possibly even some upper 30s in areas north of I-10. Once the sun rises temperatures will increase quickly Friday with highs in the mid 70s and no chance of rain. The weekend will be warmer with lows in the 50s and highs flirting with 80 degrees, also no chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday or Sunday. Rain remains out of the forecast until Wednesday of next week when the next cold front is expected.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.