Family of man who died in custody files wrongful death lawsuit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Forty-seven-year-old Ray Lawrence Jr. was found unresponsive in a cell at Calcasieu Correctional Center in October of 2020.

In a lawsuit filed one year later, his family claims Calcasieu deputies and Lake Charles police officers are responsible for his death.

Both agencies deny the allegations in responses filed in court.

“Do I think we did anything wrong? Absolutely not,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “These deputies have a tough job in that jail.”

Attorney Todd Clemons filed the lawsuit, and now the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is investigating. Clemons tells 7 News he’s pleased the AG’s office thinks it is a case worthy of investigating.

The lawsuit claims police made contact with Lawrence following a shoplifting incident on Broad Street. Booking reports show he was charged with theft under a thousand dollars, resisting an officer, battery of an officer, along with possession of controlled substances.

The lawsuit alleges officers tased him without provocation several times, then forcefully threw him into a police car, handcuffed with his feet tied.

Once at the Calcasieu Correctional Center, the lawsuit claims he was brutally beaten by deputies and officers. It goes on to say after 12 minutes inside his cell, Lawrence was dead.

“When the in-custody death happened I called in state police to investigate it to make sure deputies didn’t do anything improper,” Sheriff Mancuso said. “I don’t believe the deputies did anything improper, but I didn’t want anybody to say ‘oh a coverup.’ So I called in LSP, that is still pending.”

As that investigation remains open nearly a year and a half later, Clemons explains “The family’s biggest concern was the fact that their loved one died and nothing seemed to be getting done about it.”

7 News requested an autopsy report and were referred to the State Attorney General’s Office. No word back at this time.

Both parties say there is no timeline on when the case could be resolved.

Read the lawsuit and the response from Sheriff Mancuso and the City of Lake Charles here.

