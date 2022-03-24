Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: March 24, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 58% of cases from March 10 to March 16 and 60% of deaths from March 10 to March 16.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 120 new cases.

· 11 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 20 new deaths.

· 131 patients hospitalized (4 less than previous update).

· 74% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 6 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 1 new death.

· 12 patients hospitalized (2 more than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 0 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jennings woman instructs son to hit ex-boyfriend with vehicle, according to authorities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jade Moreau
Investigators say 35-year-old Aerieal Jones was in the passenger seat when she directed her juvenile son to intentionally hit a pedestrian.

News

Family of man who died in custody files wrongful death lawsuit

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Dr. Russell Ledet, Lake Charles native accepted into triple board residency program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amma Siriboe
Against all odds, Dr. Russell Ledet has been accepted into a triple board residency program.

News

Residents of Jones Manor must leave for repairs of government housing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Theresa Schmidt
“It’s my responsibility as a mother to make sure my children always have a roof over their head, and right now, I don’t know where that roof is going to be, the next roof. So right now, I’m just trying to figure out,” said Latora Davis, who lives in Manor with her two children.

Crime

Texas homicide suspect believed to be in Beauregard Parish

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a homicide suspect who is believed to be in the area of Charles Duttry Road.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Nice weather continues Friday, next front arrives next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Wade Hampton
It was a beautiful day Thursday with a lot of sunshine across the area and it was perfect to be outdoors! Temperatures will drop quickly overnight with lows by Friday morning in the low to mid 40s, possibly even some upper 30s in areas north of I-10.

News

La. death total jumped more than 10,000 from 2019 to 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrea Robinson
The number of overall deaths in Louisiana rises every year, but data shows a significant jump in the last few years.

Crime

Family of man who died in custody files wrongful death lawsuit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Lott
In a lawsuit filed one year later, his family claims Calcasieu deputies and Lake Charles police officers are responsible for his death.

News

Renovations to begin at Iowa library; services moving to temporary location

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amanda Johnson
The Iowa Library will be closed starting Monday, March 28. The temporary library will open Friday, April 1.

State

I-10 East reopens after being closed for several hours due to deadly crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Johnny Ahysen
Authorities have reopened I-10 East near the Port Allen/Plaquemine exit after an earlier deadly crash forced them to close the roadway for five hours on Thursday.

National

Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chris Anderson and Debra Dolan
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.