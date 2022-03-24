50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Arrest made in connection with shooting death of 6-year-old

Elijah Paul Carter, 18, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder in connection with...
Elijah Paul Carter, 18, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya Michelle Guillory. Authorities say Guillory was struck when a bullet was fired into her grandmother's house.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Draya Michelle Guillory, 6, was fatally shot in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to...
Draya Michelle Guillory, 6, was fatally shot in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Lake Charles police.(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya Michelle Guillory, authorities said.

Elijah Paul Carter, 18, was arrested in the 500 block of Shattuck Street just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Carter faces one count of second-degree murder. Bond was set at $2.5 million.

Major Kevin Kirkum, with the Lake Charles Police Department, confirmed Carter was arrested as a suspect in Guillory’s death.

Guillory was shot when a bullet was fired into her grandmother’s home Sunday night, police said. Family members said the 6-year-old was watching TV on the couch.

Carter was also arrested around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on a drug charge. He was released the same evening on $500 bond.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Crawfish prices across Southwest Louisiana
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend weather; watching for a threat of storms next week
March 26 Election: City council, mayoral races on the ballot in SWLA
Charles Spraberry
Person of interest in Cass Co. double homicide in custody after manhunt in south La.
Byron Stracener, 58, has been arrested and accused of burglarizing multiple facilities in...
Man accused of burglary in two SWLA parishes
Mike Koonce and Nicholas Nezat are running for the City Council District 2 position in the only...
Meet the candidates Sulphur City Council District 2