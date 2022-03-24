Arrest made in connection with shooting death of 6-year-old

Draya Michelle Guillory, 6, was fatally shot in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Lake Charles police. (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya Michelle Guillory, authorities said.

Elijah Paul Carter, 18, was arrested in the 500 block of Shattuck Street just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Carter faces one count of second-degree murder. Bond was set at $2.5 million.

Major Kevin Kirkum, with the Lake Charles Police Department, confirmed Carter was arrested as a suspect in Guillory’s death.

Guillory was shot when a bullet was fired into her grandmother’s home Sunday night, police said. Family members said the 6-year-old was watching TV on the couch.

Carter was also arrested around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on a drug charge. He was released the same evening on $500 bond.

