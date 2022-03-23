Update on Barbe student involved in bull riding accident in October

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clinging to the back of a bull. That’s how one Barbe student spent his weekends, but an accident while in the arena left him clinging for his life.

When we first spoke to the family of Bobby Garza, the extent of his injuries were still unknown. But now, he’s out of the hospital and taking steps to recover day by day.

Imagine having to learn to walk, talk and even eat all over again. That’s the reality Bobby.

“It’s difficult, I mean it sounds like it’s easy to do, because you already learned how to do it once, and you are just relearning it,” Bobby Garza said. “It’s really not that simple.”

Last October, when Garza was in a bull riding accident, he was in the hospital for several months with a traumatic head injury.

“I didn’t even know I was in the hospital,” Garza said. “I looked at my mom, and told her I wanted to go home.”

Garza’s parents tell us his doctor’s called him a miracle, as they explain they hope Bobby will be able to graduate high school this year.

“The short-term memory and his balance sometimes, but he’s going in the right direction really quick”, Sharon Garza said.

“He is doing good now though, he’s cleared to drive and does normal things,” Dale Garza said.

Ringing the bell as he finishes physical therapy, Garza bares the scars of the emergency surgeries he had that kept him alive.

It’s not a matter of if, but how bad for bull riding families, and in Bobby’s eyes, it was just another day at the arena.

“For some people, it would be scary, but for people that it’s in their heart, if they have a true passion about it, if it’s in their past their family,” Garza said. “If it’s what their family grew up doing, you have that passion for it no matter what.”

His family is hosting a benefit to help pay for medical expenses this Saturday, March 26 at the CFMA Hall in Lake Charles. There will be a cook off and silent auction from check-in starting at 8 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.

Click here for the original story.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.