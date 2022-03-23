50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 22, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 22, 2022.

Deshawn Tremaine Landry, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen firearms; contempt of court; aggravated assault with a firearm (5 charges).

Jayron Malik Roscoe, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chelsea Leigh Ann Willis, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Michael Barner, 23, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm (2 charges).

Michael Donavan Glaser, 53, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000 (2 charges).

Luis Noel Figueroa-Maldonado, 37, Mcallen, TX: Federal detainer.

Akil Rashaud Grant, 28, DeQuincy: Illegal use of weapons; aggravated property damage; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Kimberly Jane Hammond, 46, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Patrick Ray Travis, 34, Biloxi, MS: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; refusal to I.D.; identity theft (5 charges); theft under $1,000; identity theft under $300.

Elijah Paul Carter, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Gerald William Bosarge III, 41, Orange, TX: Out of state detainer.

Samantha Michelle Mcdowell, 33, Pineville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; identity theft (4 charges); refusal to I.D.; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); instate detainer; identity theft under $300; out of state detainer.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

Against all odds, Dr. Russell Ledet has been accepted into a triple board residency program.
Dr. Russell Ledet, Lake Charles native accepted into triple board residency program
Laytora Davis and her two children must move from their public housing on St. Mary Drive within...
Residents of Jones Manor must leave for repairs of government housing
Texas homicide suspect thought to be in Beauregard Parish.
Texas homicide suspect believed to be in Beauregard Parish
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Nice weather continues Friday, next front arrives next week
The number of overall deaths in Louisiana rises every year, but data shows a significant jump...
La. death total jumped more than 10,000 from 2019 to 2020