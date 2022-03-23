SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 22, 2022.

Deshawn Tremaine Landry, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen firearms; contempt of court; aggravated assault with a firearm (5 charges).

Jayron Malik Roscoe, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chelsea Leigh Ann Willis, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Michael Barner, 23, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm (2 charges).

Michael Donavan Glaser, 53, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000 (2 charges).

Luis Noel Figueroa-Maldonado, 37, Mcallen, TX: Federal detainer.

Akil Rashaud Grant, 28, DeQuincy: Illegal use of weapons; aggravated property damage; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Kimberly Jane Hammond, 46, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Patrick Ray Travis, 34, Biloxi, MS: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; refusal to I.D.; identity theft (5 charges); theft under $1,000; identity theft under $300.

Elijah Paul Carter, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Gerald William Bosarge III, 41, Orange, TX: Out of state detainer.

Samantha Michelle Mcdowell, 33, Pineville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; identity theft (4 charges); refusal to I.D.; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); instate detainer; identity theft under $300; out of state detainer.

