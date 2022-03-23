Southwest Louisiana lands five teams on latest PBR state baseball rankings

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - In the latest installment of Louisiana Prep Baseball Report’s ‘Power 25 Rankings,′ which ranks the best 25 high school baseball teams in the state, five Lake Area teams made the cut with Barbe once again holding down the top spot, although a new team entered the rankings this week in defending Class 2A champion Rosepine.

The defending Class 5A champions, Barbe Buccaneers, lead the way with a 20-0 start to the season. Barbe is also ranked fourth nationally by MaxPreps. The Bucs recently swept Zachary, Sterlington and Parkway in tournament play to extend that win streak heading into district play.

The Sulphur Golden Tors once again held down the three spot this week following a 4-1 week. The Tors (16-3) lost to Rosepine this week but bounced back with wins over Airline, Calvary, Benton and Glenbrook.

Sam Houston didn’t have the best week after being ranked No. 2 last week falling to both Glenbrook and Dutchtown. The Broncos (14-3) fell four spots to sixth overall, but they’ll get a chance to rise again with two games vs. Barbe this week.

Class 3A quarterfinalist Iota (14-2) continued to rise this week as the Bulldogs moved up five spots to No. 15 overall. Despite a loss to an 18-1 North Vermilion team, the Dogs still had a positive week with wins over Kinder, Church Point and Cedar Creek.

And finally, the final Southwest Louisiana team to crack the rankings are those Rosepine Eagles. Rosepine (12-2) entered the season with huge expectations and has only exceeded them thus far. An eight-game win streak has propelled them into the top 25 highlighted with wins over Sulphur, Many and Northwood (Shreveport).

PBR’s Power 25 Ranking ranks teams from Classes 5A-1A and will be updated bi-weekly during the season.

