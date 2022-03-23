50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Mountain lion runs inside California business

A mountain lion was captured after it ran into business in California. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A mountain lion has been captured after it ran inside a business in California.

Animal control and law enforcement tried to sedate the mountain lion, but failed. This is when the animal ran into the business.

“When I first looked up I saw a cat hit the door, hit the partition, and wander through,” said Mark Waterhouse, an employee of Morse Micro Offices.

He said the mountain lion went into the nearby lab, which typically has 10 people working inside, but a power outage had sent them home early.

“It just decided this is where it wanted to be I guess,” he said. “It put itself in the back of the lab.”

Authorities were able to tranquilize the mountain lion shortly afterwards.

No injuries were reported, and animal control now has custody of the mountain lion.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

Against all odds, Dr. Russell Ledet has been accepted into a triple board residency program.
Dr. Russell Ledet, Lake Charles native accepted into triple board residency program
Laytora Davis and her two children must move from their public housing on St. Mary Drive within...
Residents of Jones Manor must leave for repairs of government housing
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners.
Police help reunite couple with puppy stolen at gunpoint, owners say
Texas homicide suspect thought to be in Beauregard Parish.
Texas homicide suspect believed to be in Beauregard Parish