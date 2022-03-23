50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Molo Middle School lockdown lifted

Molo Middle School was placed under a precautionary lockdown today. according to the Calcasieu...
Molo Middle School was placed under a precautionary lockdown today. according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.(kplc)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Molo Middle School was placed under a precautionary lockdown today. according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The lockdown period was put in place due to an incident in the area, CPSB said.

The lockdown has been lifted, and all students, faculty, and staff are safe, CPSB said.

KPLC has contacted CPSB for comment on the incident and we will update this story with further information.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son
Temperatures reach the middle 70's this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful Friday ahead, staying sunny and warm for the weekend
Texas homicide suspect thought to be in Beauregard Parish
Authorities continue search for Texas homicide suspect in Beauregard Parish
SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 24, 2022
Jennings woman instructs son to hit ex-boyfriend with vehicle, according to authorities
Jennings woman instructs son to hit ex-boyfriend with vehicle, according to authorities