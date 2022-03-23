Molo Middle School lockdown lifted

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Molo Middle School was placed under a precautionary lockdown today. according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The lockdown period was put in place due to an incident in the area, CPSB said.

The lockdown has been lifted, and all students, faculty, and staff are safe, CPSB said.

KPLC has contacted CPSB for comment on the incident and we will update this story with further information.

