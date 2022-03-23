50/50 Thursdays
Former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu to speak at LSU

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU star and Super Bowl Champion, Tyrann Mathieu will be speaking at LSU.

According to a post from Delta Gama LSU Mathieu will be a speaker for their Lectureship.

Mathieu will be speaking about his time at LSU, and how he turned adversity into success.

The event will be held at the PMAC on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m.

This event will be open to the public.

