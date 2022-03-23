FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start this morning, sunshine stays to end the week

Grab the extra large cup of coffee this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After yesterday’s active weather our pattern takes a turn for the calmer side as high pressure builds in and keeps things nice and dry. Temperatures do take a bit of a dip this afternoon with highs only in the middle 60′s, but warmer weather is on the way as high pressure is here to stay and by the weekend we could be looking at temperatures back into the middle to upper 70′s.

We'll see temperatures a little cooler this afternoon (KPLC)

Making your way out the door this morning you’ll need the jacket with lows back into the middle to upper 40′s as clear skies and light winds have arrived. Much drier air has moved in thanks to northerly winds with dew points back into the upper 30′s and that will mean just one thing and that is plenty of sunshine arriving for the afternoon. Temperatures will be slow to warm as we see some cold air advection with our northerly winds, but we will be back into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s by noontime. Winds will be breezy though as we see winds out of the north sustained 10-15 mph with gust of 25-30 mph at times as we see a tight gradient with high pressure to the west and the area of low pressure to the east. Highs this afternoon will only climb into the middle to upper 60′s, but this will only be the beginning of warmer weather as highs quickly rebound to end the week and start the weakened.

Cooler weather the next few days, but warmer weather on the way (KPLC)

If you like sunshine then we have good news as sunshine will remain abundant throughout the rest of the week and really over the course of the next 7 days. Sunshine will be around with highs climbing back into the lower to middle 70′s for both Thursday and Friday with upper 70′s in the mix for the weekend as high pressure sits right over head and keeps things quiet. For those who have weekend plans the weather looks to be just fine with no issues as we don’t see any signs of a cold front making its way towards the area, but it could become a little muggy at times especially with some strong southerly winds returning with high pressure gradually pushing eastward with time. That will become more noticeable as we move into early next week as we begin to prepare for the next opportunity of rain.

High pressure remains firmly in charge for this evening (KPLC)

Our rainfall totals are still down for the year as we are some 5.50 inches below average even though we picked up some much needed rainfall with the last few storm systems. As of now the next best chance of rain comes through the middle of next week and models are a little skeptical as to exactly how much rainfall we could see as the front looks to be on the weaker side. There is still plenty of time to watch as the system gets closer, but for now enjoy plenty of sunshine over the next few days.

We'll see temperatures warming for much of the country (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

