50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

CPSO investigating 14 cases of theft from mailboxes and check fraud since February

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -There’s been a rash of mail thefts from mailboxes outside post offices, and it’s caused thousands of dollars of problems for at least one local business woman.

The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office says they are working 14 cases of mailbox theft and check fraud since February.

Kathi Vidrine went to the U.S. Post Office, on Kirby Street and sent off 20 envelopes containing checks to pay her bills. She dropped them inside one of the big blue boxes.

Instead of being delivered to their destinations, the mail was opened and the checks got into the wrong hands.

The checks were stolen and altered which caused thousands of dollars worth of problems. Vidrine wants to warn others.

“The reason I’m going on tv is to warn everybody, nobody’s safe from this. It’s happening all over when you write checks. I don’t pay online,” said Vidrine.

The checks were fraudulently altered. For instance on one check written for $1024 the one was changed to a nine so it appeared as $9024 and a bank cashed it. Her daughter Nicole Bellomo says the checks were deposited electronically so the thieves never went inside the bank.

“They deposit the checks through a mobile phone, or ATM. They are covered up when they go to the ATM,” said Bellomo.

Bellomo says it caused tons of problems.

“About a week later we got a cancellation for our workers comp, we got a cancellation for the credit cards and everything because they didn’t receive the check,” she said.

Plus their health insurance nearly lapsed and other bills were also late.

The boxes are currently inaccessible to the public.

The sheriff’s detectives have subpoenaed various bank records and are waiting for those to help solve the cases.

”We had to shut our account and we are directly giving our mail to the mailman where it goes to the building and its locked down instead of in these mail boxes because it seems to be occuring in these blue mail boxes even at the post office,” Bellomo said.

“I don’t think the public is aware what’s happening. It’s epidemic in Jefferson Parish and it’s becoming epidemic in our parish. Because, I’m not the only one this happened to,” Vidrine said. She says she caught it immediately because she checks her bank statements daily.

We’ve learned this is a nationwide problem.

Officials say CPSO financial crimes detectives are working with the U.S. Postal Inspector and no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Crawfish prices across Southwest Louisiana
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend weather; watching for a threat of storms next week
March 26 Election: City council, mayoral races on the ballot in SWLA
Charles Spraberry
Person of interest in Cass Co. double homicide in custody after manhunt in south La.
Byron Stracener, 58, has been arrested and accused of burglarizing multiple facilities in...
Man accused of burglary in two SWLA parishes
Mike Koonce and Nicholas Nezat are running for the City Council District 2 position in the only...
Meet the candidates Sulphur City Council District 2