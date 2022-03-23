Cowboys preparing for spring ball scrimmage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first scrimmage of spring ball is coming up this weekend for the McNeese Cowboys. According to head coach Gary Goff, they’re using this time to iron out the details so that they can get better as spring ball progresses.

“Practices have gotten better,” head coach Gary Goff. “Every practice has gotten better, they’re starting to kind of understand the way we want to practice at a high speed and they’re starting to understand both schemes. It’s been encouraging the last couple of workouts to see them come out here and improve a little bit every day.”

With a new coach, of course, comes new schemes and new playbooks.

Getting a handle on said playbook is something that won’t be hard for transfer running back Marcus McElroy. The Colorado State transfer has gotten used to a revolving door of college offenses.

“This is my third time having to learn a new offense, so it’s been something I learn to pick up really quickly on some of the little nuances,” said McElroy. “It’s a lot easier and it’s been kind of nice to learn something new and for me personally just get in the offense and get into football in general.”

As for the defense, senior linebacker Kordell Williams returns as the defacto leader. The Carencro native was the Cowboy’s leading tackler last season and believes that learning the new scheme is a team effort.

“I want to make sure that I’m executing the defense how it’s supposed to be executed playing fast making sure I’m finishing through every play,” Williams said. “High fiving teammates making sure I keep the spirits up. Make sure they don’t get too high or too low just playing fast and having fun.”

The scrimmage will take place on Saturday March 26 at 10 a.m.

