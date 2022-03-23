Applications for Calcasieu water bill assistance open in April

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting on April 4, 2022, low-income households in Calcasieu Parish will be able to apply for financial assistance with their water and wastewater bill expenses through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LiHWAP).

The LiHWAP program aims to help provide emergency water and wastewater payment support for low-income households so that these families are not forced to choose between paying for water services and paying for necessities such as housing, food, and medicine.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department received $796,765 to help fund the program through the Louisiana Housing Corporation, the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act, and the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

The program has been modeled after the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) which provides financial assistance to eligible residents with electricity and gas utility expenses.

LiHWAP is based on a resident’s total income, and priority will be given to residents over 60 years of age, households with children under 5 years of age, and those residents with disabilities.

In addition, residents who have applied for LiHEAP within the past six months will be categorically eligible for LiHWAP. Eligible applicants will only need to provide a current water or wastewater bill.

LiHWAP will be implemented in three phases:

Phase 1 will involve households that need immediate restoration of services. The application period for this phase will open on Monday, April 4.

Phase 2 will involve households that require immediate payment of past-due bills and payment plans to prevent disconnection of water services. The application period for this phase will open on Monday, May 2.

Phase 3 will involve households seeking assistance with current bills. The application period for this phase will begin on Monday, June 6.

Beginning on April 4, residents who believe they might be eligible for Phase 1 of LiHWAP can call 337-721-4033 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. to schedule their application appointment.

Those who believe they are applicable for Phase 2 or 3 can call beginning on the corresponding dates for their appointment.

Prior to calling for assistance, interested residents should make sure that their water/sewer providers have opted to participate in the program.

Eligible owners or operators of public water or treatment works systems must complete a vendor agreement and submit it to the Louisiana Housing Corporation as soon as possible. For more information on this, you call Human Services at 337-721-4030.

For more information on the program, you can call the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department at 337-721-4030.

