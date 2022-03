Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Due to a main line break, Southwest Allen Parish water district 2 has issued a boil advisory for some of its customers until further notice, Jill LeDoux, Southwest Allen Parish water district 2 office manager said.

The affected areas include:

West Pump Road

Dempsey Langley Road

Bill Jackson Road

Rester Road

