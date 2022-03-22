50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Zelenskyy thanks Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for raising $35 million for Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis thank those who have donated to their fundraiser for Ukraine. (Source: GoFundMe/Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than $35 million for Ukraine, which earned them a special “thank you” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

The actors had a goal to raise $30 million on GoFundMe for Kunis’ home country, where she was born in 1983.

More than 71,000 people have donated as of Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy thanked the couple for being “among the first to respond to our grief.”

“Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world,” Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet, sharing a photo of himself on a video call with Kutcher and Kunis.

The money raised will be donated to Flexport – an organization that is shipping relief supplies to refugees – and to Airbnb, which is providing free housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Kutcher and Kunis also pledged to donate $3 million of their own money.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war
Surveillance camera catches people setting fire to pride flag
Kentucky couple’s pride flag set on fire, caught on surveillance camera
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support
Plenty of sunshine with a breeze for our Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Little warmer this afternoon, sunny and warm for the weekend
People ride a new indoor tourist attraction called RiseNY just off Times Square in Manhattan's...
In 1st full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents