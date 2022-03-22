50/50 Thursdays
Woman accused of child cruelty after police discover special needs child covered in feces

Ouida W. Whatley, 42.
Ouida W. Whatley, 42.(CPSO)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been arrested after being accused of cruelty to a juvenile, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said that on March, 21, at approximately 2:00 p.m., CPSO deputies responded to a welfare check on a 5-year-old special needs child.

When deputies arrived they located the boy, naked, inside the home, Vincent said.

Deputies observed the boy to be covered in feces. The home was also covered in animal and human feces, Vincent said.

Deputies learned his guardian, Ouida W. Whatley, 42, had left him in the care of a disabled adult, who was unable to provide proper supervision for the child, Vincent said.

After speaking with the deputies, she was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to juveniles. Her bond was set at $55,000, Vincent said.

The Department of Children and Family Services released the child to a family member.

