Water service will be temporary disrupted near West Prien Lake Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles announced that there will be a temporary water service disruption followed by a boil advisory near the West Prien Lake Road widening project.

The disruption will take place on March, 24, beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting for approximately eight to ten hours, Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said.

The following streets will be affected:

Kiwanis Lane

West Prien Lake Road, from Cove Lane to Park Drive

West Prien Lake Road, from Cove Lane to Adrianne Lane

Burton Lane, from West Prien Lake Road to Francis Drive

Arvilla Lane

Magnolia Lane

Edgewood Lane

Park Drive

The shut off is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will last approximately eight hours.

The boil water advisory will likely last for about 24 hours. The City of Lake Charles will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from LDH that water samples collected and submitted for testing have met their water quality and safety requirements, Harrington said.

It is recommended that affected consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling the water for one full minute in a clean container, Harrington said.

The recommended one minute starts following the water being brought to a rolling boil. This advisory will not affect showering or bathing, Harrington said.

For more information or questions regarding individual water services in this impacted area, call 337-491-1487.

