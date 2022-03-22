Water service will be temporary disrupted near West Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles announced that there will be a temporary water service disruption followed by a boil advisory near the West Prien Lake Road widening project.
The disruption will take place on March, 24, beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting for approximately eight to ten hours, Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said.
The following streets will be affected:
- Kiwanis Lane
- West Prien Lake Road, from Cove Lane to Park Drive
- West Prien Lake Road, from Cove Lane to Adrianne Lane
- Burton Lane, from West Prien Lake Road to Francis Drive
- Arvilla Lane
- Magnolia Lane
- Edgewood Lane
- Park Drive
The boil water advisory will likely last for about 24 hours. The City of Lake Charles will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from LDH that water samples collected and submitted for testing have met their water quality and safety requirements, Harrington said.
It is recommended that affected consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling the water for one full minute in a clean container, Harrington said.
The recommended one minute starts following the water being brought to a rolling boil. This advisory will not affect showering or bathing, Harrington said.
For more information or questions regarding individual water services in this impacted area, call 337-491-1487.
