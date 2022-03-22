50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Water service will be temporary disrupted near West Prien Lake Road

Water service will be temporary disrupted near the West Prien Lake Road widening project on...
Water service will be temporary disrupted near the West Prien Lake Road widening project on March, 24, at 9 a.m.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles announced that there will be a temporary water service disruption followed by a boil advisory near the West Prien Lake Road widening project.

The disruption will take place on March, 24, beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting for approximately eight to ten hours, Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said.

The following streets will be affected:

  • Kiwanis Lane
  • West Prien Lake Road, from Cove Lane to Park Drive
  • West Prien Lake Road, from Cove Lane to Adrianne Lane
  • Burton Lane, from West Prien Lake Road to Francis Drive
  • Arvilla Lane
  • Magnolia Lane
  • Edgewood Lane
  • Park Drive
The shut off is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will last approximately eight hours.
The shut off is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will last approximately eight hours.(City of Lake Charles)

The boil water advisory will likely last for about 24 hours. The City of Lake Charles will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from LDH that water samples collected and submitted for testing have met their water quality and safety requirements, Harrington said.

It is recommended that affected consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling the water for one full minute in a clean container, Harrington said.

The recommended one minute starts following the water being brought to a rolling boil. This advisory will not affect showering or bathing, Harrington said.

For more information or questions regarding individual water services in this impacted area, call 337-491-1487.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine with a breeze for our Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Little warmer this afternoon, sunny and warm for the weekend
Terry Courville and Roger Pete
Hometown Heroes - Vietnam Veterans
FILE - Debris and electrical wires are piled up in a front yard in Chauvin, La., on Sept. 27,...
La. to receive over $1.7B in funding for Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Airbnb has already offered housing for tens of thousands of Ukraine refugees, but members of...
Locals support Ukraine by booking Airbnb rentals