Unsolicited text message goes viral, landing in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is an unsolicited text message of a woman appearing to have the wrong number circling around social media. If you got such a message, you aren’t alone.

In fact it’s happening to people across the country and it’s a scam.

We talked to Angela Guth with the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana for more advice on what to look out for so you don’t fall victim to this scam.

“This is the same photo, it’s the same text message that’s going throughout the United States,” Guth said.

That viral text scam has recently landed in Southwest Louisiana.

“It seems to be heavily hitting our area right now,” Guth said. “This type of scam has been going on since 2019 but here recently we have been getting a number of reports on this type of scam.”

She said it’s a different approach than most scams.

“It usually has a picture of a woman and it’s saying something along the lines of ‘Hey can we talk again?’ " Guth said. “Something along those lines, and it’s trying to bait the person into responding.”

But responding to unsolicited text messages can cost you.

“The bot is just dialing numbers, it’s just sending out random texts, and they’re looking for somebody to just respond to it,” Guth said. “As soon as someone responds to the texts, then an actual human will start engaging further with the person who received the text.”

Once they know your number is a working line, it can lead to more trouble.

“Scammers can take your phone number and sell it to other scammers or advertisers and say that it’s a legitimate number, and then you start receiving more and more and more scam texts,” Guth said.

In some cases it leads to a romance scam, but in most cases the scammer is just looking to get personal information.

“The next thing is it’s the phishing attempt, if they’re looking for personal information they’re wanting you to start engaging and sharing information,” Guth said.

Don’t be fooled by the picture being sent, she may be a real woman, but it’s very likely her photo was stolen from social media.

“Any social media pictures that you have out there that are public, can be captured by a scammer to use,” Guth said.

Guth said if you receive a scam text, delete the text, block the number and report the incident to the Better Business Bureau or to law enforcement.

To report this to the BBB, CLICK HERE.

