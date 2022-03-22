Some storm damage reported in Vernon Parish

Some storm damage has been reported in Vernon Parish. Sheriff Sam Craft says the metal roof on the chapel at the parish jail was torn off and a barn’s roof was damaged. (Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some storm damage has been reported in Vernon Parish.

Sheriff Sam Craft says the metal roof on the chapel at the parish jail was torn off and a barn’s roof was damaged.

Mostly, though, any storm damage reported has been minimal.

