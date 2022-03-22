Advertisement

Some storm damage reported in Vernon Parish

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT
Some storm damage has been reported in Vernon Parish. Sheriff Sam Craft says the metal roof on the chapel at the parish jail was torn off and a barn's roof was damaged.
Some storm damage has been reported in Vernon Parish. Sheriff Sam Craft says the metal roof on the chapel at the parish jail was torn off and a barn’s roof was damaged.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some storm damage has been reported in Vernon Parish.

Sheriff Sam Craft says the metal roof on the chapel at the parish jail was torn off and a barn’s roof was damaged.

Mostly, though, any storm damage reported has been minimal.

