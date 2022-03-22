SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 21, 2022.

John Michael Haley, 34, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer (3 charges).

Walter Green, 41, Baton Rouge: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Overy James Bigelow, 27, Lake Charles: Robbery; property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer.

Gavyn Andrew Derise, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Eugene Harry Billiot, 62, Lake Charles: Battery of emergency room personnel; battery of a police officer (2 charges); resisting a police officer with force.

Judson Joe Terrell, 43, Fulshear, TX: Residential contractor fraud worth under $1,000 (2 charges); theft of $25,000 or more; exploitation of the infirm (2 charges); issuing worthless checks under $25,000.

Christina Elizabeth McCracken, 49, Starks: Possession of marijuana; partial reimbursement by indigents; probation violation.

Emile Alexander Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Breanna Paige Vidrine, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug.

Samantha Antoinette Bias, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a stolen firearm.

Mollie Rhea Yust, 31, Orange, TX: Probation violation.

Brent Edward Witsman, 54, Lake Charles: Obscenity (2 charges); indecent behavior with juveniles (3 charges).

Ouida Welsh Whatley, 42, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles.

Cynthia Paulette Vidrine, 39, Lafayette: Theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Bentley Arlan Stewart, 43, Westlake: Theft under $1,000; trespassing; stalking.

