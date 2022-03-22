50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

REPORT: Bucs re-sign Leonard Fournette to 3-year deal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WAFB) - The Tampa Buccaneers are re-signing former LSU running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million deal according to ESPN’s NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter.

The deal for the former St. Augustine High School star includes $11 million guaranteed according to sources and could reach $24 million with incentives. Last season Fournette ranked No. 6 in yards from scrimmage with 1,266 and averaged a career best 4.5 yards per carry.

Fournette’s season ended early after Week 15 when the Bucs placed him on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. The former Tiger rushed for 812 yards and to total touchdowns and caught 69 passes for 454 yards.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified

Latest News

Murray State head coach Matt McMahon directs his team during the first half of a college...
OFFICIAL: LSU hires Matt McMahon as new men’s basketball head coach; reported contract 7 yrs., $20.3M
LSU kicks off Brian Kelly era with spring football
#McNeese Cowboys preparing for scrimmage March 22
Cowboys preparing for spring scrimmage
Cowboys preparing for spring ball scrimmage
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) dances while doing calisthenics during...
Report: OL Terron Armstead leaving Saints; signing with Miami