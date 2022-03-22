REPORT: Bucs re-sign Leonard Fournette to 3-year deal

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WAFB) - The Tampa Buccaneers are re-signing former LSU running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million deal according to ESPN’s NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter.

More on RB Leonard Fournette returning to the Buccaneers on a three-year, $21 million deal, including $9 million guaranteed.https://t.co/MEYt8DYgBx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2022

The deal for the former St. Augustine High School star includes $11 million guaranteed according to sources and could reach $24 million with incentives. Last season Fournette ranked No. 6 in yards from scrimmage with 1,266 and averaged a career best 4.5 yards per carry.

Fournette’s season ended early after Week 15 when the Bucs placed him on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. The former Tiger rushed for 812 yards and to total touchdowns and caught 69 passes for 454 yards.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.