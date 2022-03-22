50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man accused of watching pornography while naked at arcade

Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on...
Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Police arrested a man in Myrtle Beach who was accused of being naked at an arcade.

According to WMBF, officers responded to reports of public nudity at the Epic Arcade around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Keith Lefever standing completely naked, watching pornography on the second-floor balcony, according to the police report.

Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.

Online records show this is Lefever’s third arrest in three months, according to WMBF.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war
Surveillance camera catches people setting fire to pride flag
Kentucky couple’s pride flag set on fire, caught on surveillance camera
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support
Plenty of sunshine with a breeze for our Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Little warmer this afternoon, sunny and warm for the weekend
People ride a new indoor tourist attraction called RiseNY just off Times Square in Manhattan's...
In 1st full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents