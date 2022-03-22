50/50 Thursdays
Man accused of firing into a car with 3 juvenile occupants

Deshawn Tremaine Landry, 20, was arrested on five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm....
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department say a verbal confrontation led to shots being fired into a vehicle with five occupants, three of whom were juveniles.

No injuries were reported, according to Major Kevin Kirkum, with LCPD.

The incident happened around 10:41 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of St. Mary Drive.

A female told officers that she and the suspect got into a verbal confrontation and that as she attempted to leave, he fired at her vehicle, striking it several times, Kirkum said.

Deshawn Tremaine Landry, 20, was arrested on five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. His bond was set at $200,000.

