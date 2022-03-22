LSU kicks off spring football workouts this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU kicks off spring football this week with their first of 15 practices taking place on Thursday. New head coach Brian Kelly looks forward to building relationships that will develop into wins on the field this fall.

“I think for me the process is really building the right traits with the group as we get an opportunity to be around them more and more. Whether that is actually when you put the helmets on or whether you’re having dinner with them, or you’re meeting with the leadership group, or you’re in the weight room with them, to me that’s one of the same.I mean, there’s tackling and route-running and all those things that are football related that are important as well. But each one of these days is an important day in building those habits and those traits that are so necessary to be a championship football team,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly accumulated a star-studded coaching staff that includes New Orleans native Frank Wilson.

“I think the overriding theme was about experience, certainly the ability to recruit, and then certainly, from my perspective, winners - all part of winning programs,” Kelly opened with. “That theme is going to continue to be heard today. I think you’ll also see that a lot of these coaches have great ties to the state of Louisiana, in particular, on this side of the ball, and to New Orleans, as well as this city,” said Kelly.

Wilson is one of the top recruiters in the country, but Kelly feels he contributes so much more to his program.

“I’m hesitant sometimes to even bring this up because I think it marginalizes Frank in some respects. A lot of people talk about Frank as a recruiter, but he’s much more than that. Recruiting is only part of this, and to be on this staff, you have to be more than just a recruiter. Is he a great recruiter? Absolutely. To be a great recruiter, you have to be great with relationships. You have to be organized. You have to be detailed. And you have to be able to follow-up and close. He’s certainly done that,” said Kelly.

