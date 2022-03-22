LSU kicks off Brian Kelly era with spring football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge finally kicks off with spring football beginning on Thursday, March 24.

New LSU football head coach Brian Kelly provided a preview the day before the start of spring practice.

Kelly gave a very energetic and lively opening statement. He said the Tigers are establishing new habits, like filling out a personal wellness report on their phones each day. He added they are also eating right and sleeping right. He emphasized it’s not just the weight room.

“We’ll get the roster back where it needs to be in very short order,” said Kelly.

He believes LSU will get to 84 scholarship players.

“We’re going to build competition at every position. If you don’t like competition, this isn’t the place for you,” added Kelly.

Kelly commented about the newest Tiger on the team and one of its biggest stars.

“I think he brings more than just extending plays,” said Kelly about Arizona State transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“He’s learning he has to be involved in everything, whether you’re injured or not,” said Kelly about wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who has had a second surgery and is in a walking boot.

Kelly noted the lack of depth at tight end is a concern.

Kelly said the status of associate head coach Frank Wilson, who is accused of exposing himself to a female employee during his first stint with the Tigers, is unchanged.

“We stand behind him firmly as a member of our staff,” said Kelly.

The Tigers are coming off a 6-7 record in 2021 and a 5-5 record in 2020 just three years removed from a 15-0 record and a College Football National Championship.

LSU hired coach Kelly back in November in 2021 and became the 33rd head coach in LSU history, replacing Ed Orgeron.

Linebackers, offensive line, defensive backs, and quarterbacks are a few positions to watch heading into spring football.

