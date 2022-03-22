50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Charles Police investigating shooting on Tulip St.

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are currently investigating an overnight shooting on Tulip St. this morning, Mar. 22, 2022.

Department spokesman Major Kevin Kirkum says a victim has been transported to a hospital. There is no word yet on their condition.

No arrests have reportedly been made in reference to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified

Latest News

F-16 interview
COVID-19 in SWLA: March 23, 2022
Local Fuel Patent Hopes to Move Refining Industry Forward
Local fuel patent hopes to move refining industry forward
We'll see temperatures a little cooler this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start this morning, sunshine stays to end the week
breaking news
Authorities: F-16 crashes in Beauregard, pilot able to eject