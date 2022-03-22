Lake Charles Police investigating shooting on Tulip St.
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are currently investigating an overnight shooting on Tulip St. this morning, Mar. 22, 2022.
Department spokesman Major Kevin Kirkum says a victim has been transported to a hospital. There is no word yet on their condition.
No arrests have reportedly been made in reference to the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
