Jeff Davis DA’s race on ballot Saturday

There is a special election Saturday, in Jeff Davis Parish due to the untimely death of incumbent Kevin Millican last July.

There are three candidates on the ballot vying for the post. The drug problem, better efficiency and even the Jeff Davis 8 are some of the issues the candidates are talking about.

When voters go to the polls Saturday they will choose between three attorneys on the ballot: Elliott Cassidy, former first assistant who was appointed D.A. until an election could be held. Lauren Heinen, a former public defender in Acadia who now has a law practice in Jennings and Daniel Sparks, a public defender in Jeff Davis. He was unavailable for an interview due to illness.

Cassidy and Heinen have priorities.

“Number one is shutting down the drug trade here in Jeff Davis Parish; it’s gotten rampant,” said Cassidy.

“Top priority is to prosecute cases and get the drug problem under control,” said Heinen.

“Any juvenile who I can prosecute as an adult I will prosecute as an adult,” said Cassidy.

“I’m an advocate and a business woman. I think that our parish needs someone who knows how to manage a budget in an efficient and effective way,” said Heinen.

Both agree more needs to be done to improve communication among those in law enforcement. And why do they want the job?

“When I got hired by the Calcasieu DA’s office in 2016 and really that was the first time I felt that I was doing what I was put on this earth to do being an assistant D.A,” said Cassidy.

“I’m just a simple country girl from Hathaway. I felt this was something I needed to do because I think our parish deserves somebody who wants to work for the common good,” said Heinen.

And despite the passage of many years, the mysteries linger about the dead women known as the Jeff Davis Eight.

“It’s still something that we take seriously, that I look at often. It sits on my desk everyday because I know the people haven’t forgotten about it. Do I know if it will ever be solved? I don’t know that,” said Cassidy.

“There did seem to be a lack of resources and a lack of communication. What that looks like now, if there’s any new evidence or any new leads that they be followed up on and if anything’s brought to me I’d be happy to look at it,” said Heinen.

The two also addressed what perhaps most qualifies them for the position.

“I’m the only candidate with any prosecution experience. So, I’m the only candidate who has ever prosecuted a crime, I’m the only candidate who has ever put a criminal in jail. I’m’ the only candidate who has ever tried a jury trial. I’m the only candidate who has ever worked in a DA’s office,” said Cassidy.

“My criminal court experience is in criminal defense work. I practiced criminal defense in Acadia Parish for two and a half years, with the public defenders office and that’s where I really had an opportunity to see the flaws in the system and how it could be better,” said Heinen.

Voters throughout Jeff Davis get to vote on district attorney. Close to 21,000 are registered to vote. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p..m.

