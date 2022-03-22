50/50 Thursdays
I-10 E closed past Lafayette due to multi-vehicle accident
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A multi-vehicle accident has closed I-10 Eastbound just east of Lafayette at the Ramah exit, according to DOTD.

Louisiana State Police are currently on scene of the crash that involves multiple 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles. Both lanes of I-10 are closed.

Traffic is being diverted from I-10 East to I-49.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route. Authorities expect it will take some time until I-10 can be cleared.

