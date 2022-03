Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The book sale will be held in the EDS gym at 715 Kirkman St. on March, 25, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and March, 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

25,000 used books will be on sale at prices from $.50 to $3.00.

All proceeds go to local non profits, including Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Autism Services of SWLA, Girlie Girls, and others.

