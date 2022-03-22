First Alert Forecast: Severe threat over, nice weather for the rest of the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected, we saw scattered showers and thunderstorms today in a line along a cold front that moved through southwest Louisiana, but the threat of additional rain or storms is over! Temperatures will fall overnight with lows into the 40s in most areas as we start our Wednesday. We will see abundant sunshine and that will push high temperatures into the upper 60s. The warming trend will continue through the week, and we will flirt with 80 degrees again by the end of the weekend. I see no chance of rain until the next cold front arrives by the middle of next week.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

