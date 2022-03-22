50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Severe threat over, nice weather for the rest of the week

By Wade Hampton
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected, we saw scattered showers and thunderstorms today in a line along a cold front that moved through southwest Louisiana, but the threat of additional rain or storms is over! Temperatures will fall overnight with lows into the 40s in most areas as we start our Wednesday. We will see abundant sunshine and that will push high temperatures into the upper 60s. The warming trend will continue through the week, and we will flirt with 80 degrees again by the end of the weekend. I see no chance of rain until the next cold front arrives by the middle of next week.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Mill St.
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine with a breeze for our Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Little warmer this afternoon, sunny and warm for the weekend
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - March 24, 2022
We'll see temperatures a little cooler this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start this morning, sunshine stays to end the week
Drone video of tornado damage in Arabi
Drone video captures extent of tornado damage in St. Bernard Parish
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - March 23, 2022