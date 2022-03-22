Couple evacuates home in Ukraine before Russian Invasion, now in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one couple packed their bags and left their homes to find refuge in Western Europe, but now they are with family in Lake Charles.

Samuel Cook met Kateryna Mohir in Ukraine, where he runs a media tech-company. Cook was born in Ireland, but moved to Louisiana at age 9. He returned to Europe after a career in the military to start his company in Poland that later moved to Ukraine. Mohir was born and raised in Krivoy Rog, Ukraine then moved to Kyiv for university. She now works in real estate.

“I was on the plane on the way out and I’ve never looked down on the city at night and I took a picture.” Samuel Cook said. “I was just crying thinking wow this is such a beautiful city and I had this bad feeling about what was going to happen.”

Cook took a final photo of the the city as he flew out of Kyiv, Feb. 13, shortly after, Mohir crossed the Polish border a on Feb. 15.

“Even when we were in Poland, we’d been there maybe less than a week and everyone started to say okay I want to go back to Kyiv, nothings going to happen,” Mohir said.

However, it wasn’t too much of a surprise when something did happen. On Feb. 24, their home turned into a warzone as Russian forces invaded.

“It was a really bad day...didn’t sleep for a couple of days,” Cook said.

Now recently, the couple left Poland and has made it to America and are staying with Cook’s parents who live in Lake Charles.

“It’s definitely hard to be so far away and you definitely feel safer here because even in Poland, it’s right next to Ukraine,” Cook said. “There’s missiles that are landing right next to Poland.”

The couple may be feeling safe, but they are longing to return.

“I really want to go home. That’s the real wish,” Mohir said. “We’re going to be back to Ukraine as soon as it’s safe there. People who are now in Poland, Slovenia, Romania, Germany, they will all be back. They will all help to rebuild, to clean streets, to do everything to have a strong and more beautiful country.”

The war isn’t over and Ukraine is in need of support.

“For every person you support from Ukraine, you give the country more strength to prevail in this conflict. And we should all really care about Ukraine winning no matter what your political orientation or beliefs are,” Cook said.

Cook plans on addressing the community to raise awareness about the conflict in Ukraine 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church located at 123 W Sale Rd, Lake Charles.

Through their non-profit, Borderlands, the couple also runs a Facebook broadcast talking about the war and even connecting with those still in Ukraine.

If you are interested in donating or getting involved you can call Cook at +1 (929) 231-9954 or visit the Borderlands website, CLICK HERE.

