Arch Manning commitment will set off domino effect in recruiting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tennessee pulled in a big-time commitment on Monday when 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava pledged to the Volunteers. Iamaleava is part of the 2023 recruiting class.

The California quarterback also had offers from among a host of schools including Oregon and Alabama.

A national college football analyst tweeted out this is a win for the Vols over the Tide. Sorry, but that’s not the case.

Alabama has all their eggs in the Arch Manning basket. The Tide aren’t taking commitments from any other QB in the 2023 class until the Newman quarterback makes his decision first.

That goes for Georgia and Texas also. The Longhorns only QB offer for the 2023 class is Manning, so that tells where their head is at right now.

Now once Manning makes his decision, then these schools will move on to other recruits. But not until then.

Florida, LSU, and Ole Miss are also in the running for the junior QB.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.