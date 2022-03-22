Allen parish superintendent urges locals to vote ahead of election

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This weekend’s election is quickly approaching, and there are items on the ballot that carry a lot of weight in Allen Parish.

The big ticket item on Saturday’s ballot is a 1% ten-year sales tax renewal. The tax generates over $3 million for the parish’s schools.

“That is going to be around a $3 million annual renewal, and that is for teachers, employees, all employee’s salary and benefits for all employees in Allen Parish schools,” Superintendent Kent Reed said.

The second and third items on the ballot are property tax renewals for school districts one and four. District one is 41.87 mills, bringing in over $115,000 a year for 10 years. Both renewals are for improving, maintaining and operating the district.

“We have one for district one with is our Elizabeth school district, and that is going to be for our maintenance and upkeep of our schools,” Reed said.

District four is 12.66 mills, which brings in an estimated $65,000 a year.

“The other district, district four is which is our Fairview school district, will also have a renewal, and it will be for maintenance, as well,” Reed said.

Superintendent Kent Reed said these tax renewals are crucial for the strength of their school district.

“To keep our employees, keep them working, keep class sizes the way they need to be, as well as maintaining our schools in the Fairview and Elizabeth school district, as well,” Reed said.

