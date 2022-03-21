SWLA school and business closings ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather forecast
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many southwest Louisiana school districts and businesses have announced closings due to the severe weather being tracked for tomorrow, March, 22.
The following school districts and businesses have announced closings:
- Allen Parish Schools
- Beauregard Parish Schools
- Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School
- Calcasieu Parish Library
- Calcasieu Parish Schools
- Cameron Parish Schools
- Catholic Charities of SWLA
- Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Jeff Davis Parish Library
- Jeff Davis Parish Schools
- Lake Charles Charter Academy
- Lake Charles College Prep
- McNeese State University
- Southwest Charter Academy
- Vernon Parish Schools
This list will continue to be updated throughout the day as more closings are announced.
