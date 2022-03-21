50/50 Thursdays
SWLA school and business closings ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather forecast

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many southwest Louisiana school districts and businesses have announced closings due to the severe weather being tracked for tomorrow, March, 22.

The following school districts and businesses have announced closings:

  • Allen Parish Schools
  • Beauregard Parish Schools
  • Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School
  • Calcasieu Parish Library
  • Calcasieu Parish Schools
  • Cameron Parish Schools
  • Catholic Charities of SWLA
  • Cornerstone Christian Academy
  • Jeff Davis Parish Library
  • Jeff Davis Parish Schools
  • Lake Charles Charter Academy
  • Lake Charles College Prep
  • McNeese State University
  • Southwest Charter Academy
  • Vernon Parish Schools

This list will continue to be updated throughout the day as more closings are announced.

Keep updated on the severe weather forecast on our website.

