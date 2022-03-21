SWLA school and business closings ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather forecast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many southwest Louisiana school districts and businesses have announced closings due to the severe weather being tracked for tomorrow, March, 22.

The following school districts and businesses have announced closings:

Allen Parish Schools

Beauregard Parish Schools

Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School

Calcasieu Parish Library

Calcasieu Parish Schools

Cameron Parish Schools

Catholic Charities of SWLA

Cornerstone Christian Academy

Jeff Davis Parish Library

Jeff Davis Parish Schools

Lake Charles Charter Academy

Lake Charles College Prep

McNeese State University

Southwest Charter Academy

Vernon Parish Schools

This list will continue to be updated throughout the day as more closings are announced.

