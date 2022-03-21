50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 20, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 20, 2022.

Crystal Nichole Bennett, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Pat Arvie, 51, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Thomas Joseph Kiffe, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; battery of a dating partner; resisting an officer; battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force.

Jerome James Wright, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle.

Paul Anthony Joubert, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kaylib Brian Stidham, 29, Iowa: Theft under $1,000; burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of a firearm.

Stephen Lynn Bebee, 32, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; burglary.

Charles Eugene Patterson, 56, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Nathaniel Sylvester Malveaux, 44, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; unlawful refusal of a chemical test; loitering in a residential area; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Javandon Deaontai Staves, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; broken headlamps.

Robert Jovan Charles, 29, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of marijuana; obstruction of a public passage.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

