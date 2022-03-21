Sulphur police arrest potential suspect, stolen purse containing ashes thrown in dumpster still missing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Stephen Bebee, 32, was arrested on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000 and simple burglary, authorities said.

Bebee is currently booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $100,000 bond.

Bebee is accused of stealing a woman’s purse in a Walmart parking lot. The purse contains a glass bottle of the woman’s son’s ashes, according to the Sulphur police.

The Sulphur police say they have been searching dumpsters in the area but have not found the purse.

If the purse is located, contact the Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-4550.

