Rookie Jose Alvarado giving Pelicans bench a boost

By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans suited up in Atlanta last night minus starter Brandon Ingram, and key reserve Devonte’ Graham. So someone else would need to step up in the ATL, and that player was Jose Alvarado.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) drives past New York Knicks guard Immanuel...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) drives past New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in New York. The Pelicans won 102-91. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)

“I thought he was great. Defensively he was all over the place, getting steals, doing what he does. He was giving us a lot on the offensive end. Closing the game with him, putting him on Trae Young, causing havoc,” said Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

Alvarado racked up 15 points in a Pelicans win, and the rookie is now developing into a key piece of the Pels rotation.

“It’s a credit to his perseverance, his resiliency. He’s a guy that, like Herb (Jones), comes in the gym every day and works at it. He was the defensive player of the year in his conference. So he’s more than capable. He’s a four year guy that comes in, knows how to play, execute. He plays hard every time he goes out and touches the floor,” said Green.

“Important, just staying solid, that’s my goal for my game. Coach Willie and the staff, and our team trust me down the line. Learn from it, not make mistakes and be solid. Get CJ (McCullom) the ball,” said Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado.

Alvarado is an undrafted rookie. He played his college ball at Georgia Tech. Which is right down the road from where he beat the Hawks on Sunday.

