REPORT: Saints re-sign Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looks for a receiver during the first half of an...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. Winston's season ended with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Oct. 31. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)(John Froschauer | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are re-signing quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million deal, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes a guaranteed $21 million, sources say.

This concludes the Saints’ search for a starting quarterback.

Winston started the 2021 season under center for New Orleans before suffering a season-ending knee injury in October.

Last Friday, Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns. Monday morning, a trade was finalized to send Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

