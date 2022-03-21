50/50 Thursdays
REPORT: LSU expected to hire Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade

Murray State head coach Matt McMahon directs his team during the first half of a college...
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon directs his team during the first half of a college basketball game against San Francisco in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis.(Darron Cummings | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is expected to hire Matt McMahon from Murray State to replace Will Wade as the men’s basketball head coach, according to a report.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel broke the news via Twitter, citing a source, on Monday, March 21.

The 43-year-old led the Racers to a 31-3 overall record this season. Murray State lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to St. Peter’s.

In seven seasons, his record was 154-67 (.697).

RELATED: Will Wade, Bill Armstrong fired from LSU

LSU fired Wade on March 12, just days after receiving the NCAA notice of violations. Those NCAA violations have reportedly occurred since 2017, and are related to an FBI wire-tapping scandal involving Wade.

