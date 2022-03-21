Over 100 student art pieces to be on display at Imperial Calcasieu Museum

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced that art pieces from students across the district will be on display at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum in Lake Charles.

The viewing time for the exhibit begins on March, 24, and will conclude on May, 7. There will be an opening reception on March 24 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Holly Holland, Public Information Officer with CPSB said.

The exhibit, named “Distortion by Design,” is a collection of artwork from students across all grade levels utilizing a variety of techniques and media to showcase distortion, Holland said.

CPSB art teachers from each school selected four pieces of student work to display, those works being individual work or group projects, Holland said.

The exhibit, which features 99 pieces of 2D work and 20 pieces of 3D work, is hosted by the Gibson-Barham Gallery at the museum.

