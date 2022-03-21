50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Over 100 student art pieces to be on display at Imperial Calcasieu Museum

The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced that art pieces from students across the district...
The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced that art pieces from students across the district will be on display at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum in Lake Charles.(Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced that art pieces from students across the district will be on display at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum in Lake Charles.

The viewing time for the exhibit begins on March, 24, and will conclude on May, 7. There will be an opening reception on March 24 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Holly Holland, Public Information Officer with CPSB said.

The exhibit, named “Distortion by Design,” is a collection of artwork from students across all grade levels utilizing a variety of techniques and media to showcase distortion, Holland said.

CPSB art teachers from each school selected four pieces of student work to display, those works being individual work or group projects, Holland said.

The exhibit, which features 99 pieces of 2D work and 20 pieces of 3D work, is hosted by the Gibson-Barham Gallery at the museum.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified

Latest News

New Rock of Faith Church holding food and clothing giveaway for homeless
New Rock of Faith Church holding food and clothing giveaway for homeless
Boil Advisory issued for parts of DeRidder
Joseph A. Ripley, 32, of Dequency
DeQuincy man accused of armed robbery
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected by Tuesday morning; stay weather aware!
Jewel D. Humphrey, 32, of Lake Charles
Humphrey sentenced to life for murder