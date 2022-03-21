NICU cameras installed at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New state of the art technology by Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women provides parents a virtual window to view the newest addition of their families.

“It’s a relief and it’s going to make this journey a lot easier,” parent Brandi Reed said.

At only 5 days old, her daughter, Scarlett Rae does have a long journey ahead, but new technology at the hospital is catering to her parents and many others through Natus NICVIEW cameras. The tool allows families to have access to their new bundle of joy 24/7.

“Sometimes when you leave your baby - you may feel like a stranger, you don’t get to see your baby do all of the normal things that are expected when you’re planning a child,” NICU Clinical Nurse Educator Jade Leger said. “This is just one more way they can bond, see their baby, be involved with the care and build trust with the nurses.”

Six cameras have been installed with streaming technology promoting bonding even at a distance with a high level of security and privacy.

“This has allowed us to focus on family-centered care by inviting the grandparents, the cousins, the siblings who aren’t able to come and see the babies in person to see them from home or somewhere else,” Alesha Alford, Administrative Director of Nurses said.

Leaving Scarlett Rae seems more difficult than ever for her parents, but they agree it’s relieving to know that they can spend time watching over her anytime and anywhere.

“It’s very exciting this will be a hard transition, we’ve got a 2-year-old at home so it’s hard I mean we just went home yesterday,” Reed said. “We’ve been here for 6 weeks. It’s going to be a really great feeling knowing I can look at her anytime I want.”

The video streams are password-protected. Parents have exclusive control over that password and may share it with other family members if they want.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.