New Rock of Faith Church holding food and clothing giveaway for homeless

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Rock of Faith Church in Lake Charles will be holding an event to give away clothing and food to the homeless population.

The clothing and meals will be free and are first come first serve.

The church is located at 1413 Martha St.

The event will be held from 9 to noon on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

