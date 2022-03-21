50/50 Thursdays
New Rock of Faith Church holding food and clothing giveaway for homeless(New Rock of Faith Church)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Rock of Faith Church in Lake Charles will be holding an event to give away clothing and food to the homeless population.

The clothing and meals will be free and are first come first serve.

The church is located at 1413 Martha St.

The event will be held from 9 to noon on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

New Rock of Faith Homeless and Food Pantry Ministry Saturday March 26, 2022 9 am to 12 pm.

Posted by New Rock Of Faith on Sunday, March 20, 2022

