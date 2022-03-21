‘Mulkey Magic’ continues as Tigers take on Ohio State in NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team takes on No. 6 seed Ohio State at 7 p.m. Monday, Mar. 21.

Many are expected to come out and support as 7,890 fans packed the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday afternoon to see the Lady Tigers take on Jackson State.

Fans said the “Mulkey Mania” is very much alive as Coach Kim Mulkey recreates the magic from years past.

“She gets everybody going and she believes, and she did so much with this team,” said Sandy Martin, a Kim Mulkey fan. “This wasn’t her team, and she didn’t expect much to happen in the first year and look at our team. We watched them from the very beginning. I mean they were connected but now there so much more connected they play off of each other and we feel like she brought that out of them.”

“She’s just a really good role model for all of college students here and all of Baton Rouge as well,” said Toni Malley from New Roads.

The LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes square off Monday night for a spot in the sweet 16.

The Tigers and Buckeyes will play at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Tickets are going fast, but you can find some for $20 here.

