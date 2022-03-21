McNeese cancels Tuesday baseball game with SFA amid weather concerns

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese’s baseball game at Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather in the Nacogdoches area.

No make-up game has been scheduled.

The Cowboys will be back in action on Friday when they begin Southland Conference play against HBU. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Joe Miller Ballpark.

