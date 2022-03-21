Man accused of domestic abuse battery in Jeff Davis Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Justin Keith Roy, 33, has been charged with one count of Domestic abuse battery, authorities said.

Jeff Davis Parish deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance on March, 18, at 11:00 p.m, authorities said.

The caller reported when they arrived home, Roy was drinking and pushed her to the floor. Deputies observed torn clothing, a busted lip and a bloody nose on the caller, authorities said.

Roy was transported to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail for booking.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.